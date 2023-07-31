Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rays acquire RHP Aaron Civale from Guardians

By
Field Level Media
Jul 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale (43) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Image: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-hander Aaron Civale from the Cleveland Guardians on Monday in exchange for a top-five team prospect

Civale, 28, is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts this season. He last pitched Sunday, earning the victory in a 5-0 win over the Chicago White Sox when he gave up three hits and no runs in six innings

Civale, who has two more years of arbitration eligibility, is pitching this season on a one-year, $2.6 million deal. He is 29-23 with a 3.77 ERA in 76 career starts, all with the Guardians, who selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft

The Rays are parting with first baseman Kyle Manzardo, the team's No. 4 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline

Manzardo, 23, is batting .238 with 11 home runs, 19 doubles and 38 RBIs in 73 games this season at Triple-A Durham. He has been sidelined since July 10 with a left shoulder strain but is expected to return soon from the injured list

The Rays selected Manzardo in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Washington State

In a corresponding move, the Guardians reinstated recently acquired RHP Noah Syndergaard (finger) from the 15-day injured list. Syndergaard is scheduled to make his Guardians debut Monday against the Houston Astros

--Field Level Medi