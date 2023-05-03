Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rays acquire RHP Chase Anderson from Reds

By
Field Level Media
Sep 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Anderson (48) throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bays acquired veteran right-hander Chase Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations on Wednesday

Anderson, 35, has not pitched in the majors this season. He went 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Louisville.

He finished 2-4 with a 6.38 ERA in nine games (seven starts) with the Reds in 2022

Anderson is 58-50 with a 4.25 ERA in 199 games (183 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-15), Milwaukee Brewers (2016-19), Toronto Blue Jays (2020), Philadelphia Phillies (2021) and Reds

--Field Level Media