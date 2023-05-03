Rays acquire RHP Chase Anderson from Reds

The Tampa Bays acquired veteran right-hander Chase Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations on Wednesday
Anderson, 35, has not pitched in the majors this season. He went 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Louisville.
He finished 2-4 with a 6.38 ERA in nine games (seven starts) with the Reds in 2022
Anderson is 58-50 with a 4.25 ERA in 199 games (183 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-15), Milwaukee Brewers (2016-19), Toronto Blue Jays (2020), Philadelphia Phillies (2021) and Reds
--Field Level Media