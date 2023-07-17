Rays activate 3B Yandy Diaz, LHP Shane McClanahan

The Tampa Bay Rays reinstated left-hander Shane McClanahan from the 15-day injured list, and the team's ace is scheduled to start Monday night's game at the Texas Rangers

The Rays also activated third baseman Yandy Diaz, who leads the American League in batting average (.323) and on-base percentage (.408), from the paternity list

McClanahan (11-1, 2.53 ERA) leads the majors in wins (tied) and ERA among qualified pitchers. In 17 starts, the southpaw has 101 strikeouts over 96 innings.

The 26-year-old is coming off a pair of shortened starts. After his last appearance, when he allowed four runs on five hits with three walks in just three innings at Seattle on June 30, he landed on the 15-day IL with back tightness. He failed to complete four innings in his previous start, as well.

McClanahan threw a bullpen session on July 9 and another on Thursday, with manager Kevin Cash saying that he was hitting 95 mph in those lower-intensity sessions.

The Rays had planned for him to come off the IL when eligible Sunday in Kansas City, but a rainout changed the pitching schedule

Diaz played in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday and homered in his first at-bat. His first son, also named Yandy, was born on Wednesday.

In corresponding moves, Tampa Bay designated right-hander Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 4.02 ERA) for assignment and optioned second baseman Jonathan Aranda to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Aranda went 3-for-15 in four games.

--Field Level Media