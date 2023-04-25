Rays activate Jose Siri, option hot Taj Bradley to Durham

The Tampa Bay Rays activated center fielder Jose Siri from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned unbeaten right-hander Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham
Siri has been sidelined with a strained right hamstring while Bradley went 3-0 in his first three big league starts.
The Rays also recalled right-hander Heath Hembree from Durham, optioned infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan to Durham and outrighted right-hander Hector Perez to the same affiliate
Siri was injured April 7 while playing in the outfield. The 27-year-old was batting .318 with two homers and eight RBIs in six games.
Bradley, 22, made his major league debut on April 12. He struck out 23 and walked two in 15 1/3 innings over his three outings.
Hembree, 34, was 3-1 with a 1.29 ERA in eight relief appearances at Durham. The Rays will be the eighth major league team for Hembree, who is 21-13 with a 4.39 ERA in 357 career relief outings
Brujan, 25, was batting .250 with three RBIs in 11 games with the Rays this season
Perez, 26, has a 7.71 ERA in five appearances (two starts) for Durham.
The Rays are an MLB-best 20-3 entering Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros
--Field Level Media