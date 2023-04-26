Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rays designate veteran RHP Heath Hembree

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 7, 2023; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Heath Hembree (53) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark.
Mar 7, 2023; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Heath Hembree (53) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran right-hander Heath Hembree was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday as the club recalled right-hander Zack Burdi from Triple-A Durham

Watch
Are you sick of talking about Aaron Rodgers yet? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Who took the worst low blow in the NBA Playoffs so far? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Rainn Wilson's NBA Finals prediction may be in trouble
Yesterday

Hembree, 34, signed with the Rays in January and made his lone appearance with the club Tuesday against the Houston Astros when he did not give up a hit in 1 1/3 innings

Advertisement

Hembree was with his eighth team in 11 major league seasons. He is 21-13 with a 4.37 ERA over 358 relief appearances, going back to 2013 with the San Francisco Giants. He spent six-plus seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

Burdi, 28, is a former first-round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2016 that is hoping for a fresh start with the Rays. Burdi, who signed with the Rays in January, has not pitched in the major leagues since making seven combined appearances for the White Sox and Baltimore Orioles in 2021

LG OLED 65" 4K Smart TV
39% Off
LG OLED 65" 4K Smart TV

Size matters
Bigger is better, and this TV isn't just big: It's compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync for gaming, has voice assistants built in, and includes Netflix and Disney+.

Advertisement

In 15 major league appearances over his career, Burdi is 0-1 with a 7.79 ERA. He had a 6.75 ERA in six appearances at Triple-A Durham this season.

--Field Level Media