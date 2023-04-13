Rays drub Red Sox, tie MLB mark with 13th straight win

Harold Ramirez's three-run double fueled a seven-run fifth inning as the host Tampa Bay Rays tied a major league record with their 13th straight season-opening win, bashing the Boston Red Sox 9-3 Thursday in St. Petersburg, Fla

The 13 wins tied the record set by the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves and also set a franchise mark for consecutive wins overall.

Tampa Bay has outscored its opponents 101-30 through the streak.

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run as Tampa Bay beat the Red Sox for the 13th consecutive time at home in the four-game sweep

Brandon Lowe had two hits, including a homer, and Yandy Diaz also went deep for the Rays

Rays starter Jeffrey Springs was removed after three-plus innings due to ulnar neuritis in his left arm. He allowed one run on a homer and struck out five

Kevin Kelly (1-0) tossed 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief for his first major league win. Braden Bristo earned his first career save with three scoreless innings.

Boston's Rob Refsnyder slugged a solo home run, and Justin Turner was 2-for-4 with a double, run and an RBI.

Refsnyder ripped the first pitch he saw an estimated 408 feet to left field in the first. It was his first home run of the season and the first run allowed by Springs.

Leadoff hitter Diaz matched that by lashing a shot off starter Corey Kluber (0-3) for his fourth homer -- 434 feet with a 111 mph exit velocity.

Facing Turner in the top of the fourth, Springs delivered a high fastball that was fouled off. Springs paused due to discomfort, and the staff came to his attention. He threw one slow practice pitch and removed himself from the game.

Boston then loaded the bases. Turner, who had doubled off reliever Garrett Cleavinger, scored on Enrique Hernandez's fielder's choice to break the tie.

But the Rays got to Kluber and the Red Sox bullpen by sending 11 men to the plate in the fifth and taking an 8-3 lead

Francisco Mejia, Lowe and Randy Arozarena put the Rays up 4-3 before pinch-hitter Manuel Margot added an RBI bunt single

Ramirez, who hit two doubles in the inning, followed by grounding a first-pitch two-bagger over third base.

Leading off the seventh, Lowe rocked his fifth homer in six games to right-center for the final margin.

--Field Level Media