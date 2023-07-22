Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rays INF Taylor Walls on IL

By
Field Level Media
Jun 25, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Taylor Walls (6) turns a double play against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle

The Rays made the move ahead of Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Walls did not play Friday, so the move is retroactive to July 21

Walls, 27, has strong defensive skills and the versatility to move between second, third and shortstop. He put up some big numbers early in the season, hitting .306 in April, but he hasn't hit above .200 in any subsequent month. He's batting .211 in 242 at-bats over 79 games with seven home runs and 27 RBIs.

In a corresponding move, Vidal Brujan was called up from Triple-A Durham. In 54 major league at bats this year, Brujan, 25, is hitting .204, but his abilities as a switch-hitting utilityman may be helpful in Walls' absence.

Saturday's news follows Friday's announcement that the Rays lost catcher Francisco Mejia, 27, for three to six weeks with an MCL sprain of his left knee

The Rays and Orioles were tied for first place in the American League East going into Saturday's game

--Field Level Media