Rays LHP Jeffrey Springs to have Tommy John surgery

By
Field Level Media
Apr 13, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs will undergo Tommy John surgery on Monday, the team announced

The typical recovery time from the elbow procedure is 12-to-15 months, meaning Springs' return would be late April 2024 at the earliest.

Springs, who last pitched on April 13, was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left elbow flexor strain.

"We would expect, given the familiarity with these surgeries, all will go well, we'll get him back here and he'll start the rehab process pretty quick," Rays manager Kevin Cash said Saturday afternoon, per the Tampa Bay Times

"I don't think it was a very tough call. I think it was just frustrating. He wasn't expecting that."

Springs, 30, posted a 2-0 record with a 0.56 ERA in three games (all starts) this season. He has 24 strikeouts and four walks while yielding just one run on four hits in 16 innings.

Springs made his major league debut in 2018 with the Texas Rangers and left after two seasons to play for the Boston Red Sox (2020) and then the Rays in 2021. Last season, he was 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA, 144 strikeouts and 31 walks in 135 1/3 innings

--Field Level Media