Rays lose CF Jose Siri to broken right hand

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri sustained a broken right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Monday, and his availability for the postseason is unknown.

Siri was hit by an 89 mph sinker thrown by Dylan Floro in the fifth inning of the Rays' 7-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. The 28-year-old wound up with a non-displaced fracture in the bottom of his hand.

The team expects to get a better idea of any sort of timeline to return after Siri sees the team hand specialist, Dr. Doug Carlan, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The club has two more games in Minneapolis before a four-game set in Baltimore. The Rays will be back home on Sept. 19.

"We'll see what the specialists say," manager Kevin Cash said of the injury after the game. "There's some hope that maybe it's a short stint, maybe three weeks of shutdown and it heals up quickly, but we won't know anything for a while."

Siri said through team interpreter Manny Navarro, per the Tampa Bay Times, "It hurt a lot. ... I felt bad that I had to come out of the game. I wanted to stay in, but obviously I felt something in there. I've just got to keep on working so I can make a quick return."

This season, Siri has established career highs in runs (58), home runs (25), RBIs (56) and hits (75). In his three-year career with the Houston Astros (2021-22) and Tampa Bay (2022-23), Siri owns a .223 career batting average with 36 homers, 88 RBIs and 120 runs in 226 games.

Siri initially stayed in the game after he was hit, but Cash replaced him once the Rays took the field in the bottom of the fifth.

—Field Level Media