The Tampa Bay Rays placed second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list Monday with lower back inflammation
The Rays recalled infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding transaction
Lowe, 28, is batting .199 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 50 games this season. The former All-Star is a career .244 hitter with 93 homers and 266 RBIs in 445 games with the Rays since 2018
Brujan, 25, batted .250 with three RBIs in 11 games with the Rays in April. He is hitting .238 with four home runs, 17 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 32 games at Durham this season
--Field Level Media