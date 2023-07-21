Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rays place C Francisco Mejia (knee) on 10-day IL

Field Level Media
Jul 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (21) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays placed Francisco Mejia on the 10-day injured list with a left knee MCL sprain Friday and recalled fellow catcher Rene Pinto from Triple-A Durham

Mejia, 27, underwent an MRI on his knee after exiting in the seventh inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

He is batting .227 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 50 games this season.

Mejia is a career .239 hitter with 29 homers and 118 RBIs in 355 career games with the Cleveland franchise (2017-18), San Diego Padres (2018-20) and Rays

Pinto, 26, has been working his way back from a bruised hand. He batted .213 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 25 games last season with the Rays

--Field Level Media