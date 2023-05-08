Rays place LHP Garrett Cleavinger (knee) on 15-day IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed reliever Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right knee sprain

The 29-year-old left-hander exited Sunday's game after a 10th-inning collision with the New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks during a rundown attempt.

Cleavinger is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA through 15 appearances this season. He has 14 strikeouts in 12 innings.

The Rays recalled right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham to replace Cleavinger in the bullpen

Kelley, 30, made one appearance with Tampa Bay last month, allowing two runs in two innings and taking the loss in 5-2 defeat at Toronto on April 15.

