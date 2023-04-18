Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rays place LHP Jeffrey Springs (elbow) on IL

By
Field Level Media
Apr 13, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) reacts after having to leave the game against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays placed left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left elbow flexor strain, an ailment that will reportedly sideline the starter for at least two months

The team made the move retroactive to Saturday. In a corresponding move, the team recalled right-hander Taj Bradley from Triple-A Durham.

Springs exited his start Thursday afternoon against the visiting Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning with what was identified at the time as ulnar neuritis -- irritation or compression in the ulnar nerve.

Springs, 30, owns a 2-0 record with a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings. He has 24 strikeouts and four walks while yielding just four hits.

Springs made his major league debut in 2018 with the Texas Rangers and left after two seasons to play for the Red Sox (2020) and then the Rays in 2021. Last season, he was 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA, 144 strikeouts and 31 walks in 135 1/3 innings

Bradley, 22, is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in one start this season for the Rays. He's 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA in two starts at Durham

--Field Level Media