Rays place OF Manuel Margot (elbow) on IL

Jun 27, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bays placed outfielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with an elbow injury and recalled second baseman Jonathan Aranda from Triple-A Durham.

Margot has been diagnosed with loose bodies in his right elbow. He is set to undergo surgery Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times, but a return this season remains possible.

Margot, 28, is batting .249 with three home runs and 30 RBIs in 85 games this season. He is a career .254 hitter over eight seasons with the San Diego Padres (2016-19) and Rays in 774 career games.

Aranda, 25, went 3-for-15 in four games with the Rays earlier this season. In 36 major league games over two seasons for Tampa Bay, he is 18-for-93 (.194) with two home runs and eight RBIs.

—Field Level Media