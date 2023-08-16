Rays place RHP Kevin Kelly (ankle) on IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed rookie right-hander Kevin Kelly on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left ankle sprain.

The 25-year-old is 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA and a save in 48 appearances since making his major league debut on April 1.

Advertisement

The Rays selected the contract of right-hander Hector Perez, who has appeared in just one major league game, with Toronto in 2020.

Perez, 27, is 4-0 with a 4.08 ERA in 33 games (two starts) at Triple-A Durham this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

To make room for Perez on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated right-hander Ryan Thompson for assignment.

Thompson, 31, is 1-2 with a 6.11 ERA in 18 relief appearances this season.

—Field Level Media