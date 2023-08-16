MLB

Rays place RHP Kevin Kelly (ankle) on IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 9, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Kevin Kelly (49) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field.
Aug 9, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Kevin Kelly (49) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays placed rookie right-hander Kevin Kelly on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left ankle sprain.

Watch
Being a famous offensive lineman | Michael Oher
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
'I was already a success story' says Michael Oher
Monday 4:57PM
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
August 7, 2023

The 25-year-old is 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA and a save in 48 appearances since making his major league debut on April 1.

Advertisement

The Rays selected the contract of right-hander Hector Perez, who has appeared in just one major league game, with Toronto in 2020.

Perez, 27, is 4-0 with a 4.08 ERA in 33 games (two starts) at Triple-A Durham this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

To make room for Perez on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated right-hander Ryan Thompson for assignment.

Thompson, 31, is 1-2 with a 6.11 ERA in 18 relief appearances this season.

—Field Level Media