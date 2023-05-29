The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation

The move is retroactive to Sunday. In a corresponding move, the club recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham.

Advertisement

Fairbanks said his hip "locked up" on him while warming up ahead of the ninth inning during Sunday's 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not enter the game. He last pitched Friday.

Fairbanks, 29, is 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season. Fairbanks had an IL stint earlier this season with right forearm inflammation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kelley, 30, is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six games (two starts) for the Rays this season

--Field Level Media