Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs, and Wander Franco chipped in with two hits and a pair of runs batted in to pace the Tampa Bay Rays in an 11-10 shootout victory on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in St. Petersburg, Fla

The Rays took two of three in the series, but needed a 16-hit attack to hold on in the series final

Advertisement

Jason Adam worked two innings for the first time this season, picking up his seventh save.

Getting innings from their starter was a priority for the Rays. While Josh Fleming tossed six innings, it was a struggle. The left-hander allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits, including five home runs

Advertisement Advertisement

Jalen Beeks (2-2) picked up the win with a hitless seventh.

The Dodgers trailed 10-7 through four innings, but used three solo home runs to tie it. Trayce Thompson went deep in the fifth inning, and with two outs in the sixth J.D. Martinez and Chris Taylor delivered back-to-back shots, evening the score

Advertisement

Taylor had two home runs on the day.

But the Rays went ahead for good in the seventh inning, 11-10, on Franco's RBI groundout off Victor Gonzalez (1-2)

Advertisement

Dodgers prospect Gavin Stone, making his third MLB start, was tagged for seven runs on 10 hits in two innings

Paredes opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning.

In the second inning, Taylor and Max Muncy hit back-to-back home runs, and Thompson delivered an RBI single.

Advertisement

But the Rays countered with six runs in the second inning. Luke Raley had an RBI double, while Franco and Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe had run-scoring singles. Paredes delivered a two-run double

In the third inning, Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe made a throwing error that helped lead to the Dodgers scoring four times. Martinez had an RBI single, and Miguel Vargas and Miguel Rojas had sacrifice flies

Advertisement

Phil Bickford relieved Stone in the third inning, and issued an RBI single to Yandy Diaz, putting Tampa Bay back in front, 8-7.

In the fourth inning, Paredes hit a home run and Raley had a run-scoring groundout, giving the Rays a short-lived three-run lead

Advertisement

--Field Level Media