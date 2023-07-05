Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rays recall RHP Luis Patino, option LHP Jalen Beeks

By
Field Level Media
Jun 9, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Luis Patino (1) against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays recalled right-hander Luis Patino on Wednesday and optioned left-hander Jalen Beeks to Triple-A Durham

Patino, 23, has appeared in one game for the Rays this season on June 9, when he allowed two runs on home runs in the last two innings of the team's 8-3 home victory over the Texas Rangers. Patino (0-0, 9.00 ERA) also recorded three strikeouts

Patino has a 7-5 record and 5.17 ERA, with 56 walks and 109 strikeouts in 37 major league games.

He is 3-3 with a 6.59 ERA, 26 walks and 37 strikeouts in 22 games (six starts) for Durham this season. He was recalled after six consecutive scoreless appearances.

Beeks, who will turn 30 on Monday, is coming off a rougher stretch. He had been sent down to Durham in mid-June, then called up on Saturday, when he yielded three runs over 1 1/3 innings of an 8-3 loss at Seattle. Beeks allowed one run with three strikeouts in two innings of a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Beeks is 2-3 with a 6.27 ERA, 19 walks and 40 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings over 27 games (seven starts) for the Rays this season

For his career, Beeks is 16-11 with a 4.39 ERA, 109 walks, 267 strikeouts and five saves in 272 2/3 innings over 128 games (18 starts).

--Field Level Media