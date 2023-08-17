MLB

Rays RHP Andrew Kittredge back after Tommy John surgery

By
Field Level Media
Jun 5, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge (36) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field.
Jun 5, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge (36) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays activated right-hander Andrew Kittredge from the 60-day injured list Thursday and designated right-hander Hector Perez for assignment.

Kittredge, 33, has not pitched since June 7, 2022, after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In six seasons with the Rays, the 2021 American League All-Star is 16-7 with a 3.68 ERA in 167 outings (15 starts).

Perez, 27, made his Rays debut Wednesday and gave up one run in a third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants. His only other major league appearance was in 2020 with the Toronto Blue Jays when he gave up two runs in 1 2/3 innings.

—Field Level Media