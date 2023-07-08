Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen slated for third major elbow surgery

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen will undergo the third major elbow surgery of his career later this month, manager Kevin Cash told reporters before Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves

Rasmussen, 27, last pitched on May 11 and was placed on the injured list the following day with forearm flexor soreness.

Advertisement

He is slated to undergo surgery on July 24.

"Unfortunately, he's going to miss the rest of the year," Cash said. "He will get what they're calling the brace put in. ... Dr. (Keith) Meister just felt like this is probably the best course of action to get him back on the field as quick as possible and as healthy as possible."

Advertisement Advertisement

Rasmussen previously underwent Tommy John procedures in March 2016 and August 2017. The first came when he was a sophomore at Oregon State and the second came following his junior campaign.

Rasmussen was 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts for the Rays prior to the season. He initially opted for rest and rehab over surgery

Advertisement

"Ras is frustrated," Cash said. "We were all kind of hopeful that maybe he'd be pitching for us at some point this season, but it's not going to happen."

Last season, Rasmussen went 11-7 with a 2.84 ERA in 28 starts.

The news comes at a time in which Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan (mid-back tightness) is on the injured list. McClanahan (11-1, 2.53 ERA), who is tied for the major league lead in victories, is expected back after the All-Star break

Advertisement

--Field Level Media