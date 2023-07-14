Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Rays-Royals rained out; split doubleheader Saturday

By
Field Level Media
Jun 25, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (20) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Tropicana Field.
The series opener between the Tampa Bay Rays and host Kansas City Royals on Friday was postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday

The first game is scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. ET, with the nightcap slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Friday's game will be honored for the first game on Saturday.

Kansas City's Alec Marsh was scheduled to start Friday but will take the hill in Saturday's opener. Cole Ragans, acquired in the deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers, will be the Royals' 27th man for the doubleheader and will start the nightcap

Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow will oppose Marsh in the opener, while Cooper Criswell is expected to start the nightcap or pitch multiple innings as the Rays' 27th man

--Field Level Media