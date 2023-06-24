Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rays SS Wander Franco in lineup after 2-game benching

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 11, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field.
Jun 11, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, benched for two games, is returning to the lineup on Saturday

Watch
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM
Should the Yankees send Anthony Volpe down to AAA?
Wednesday 3:01PM

Manager Kevin Cash plugged Franco in the No. 2 spot in the batting order against the Kansas City Royals in St. Petersburg, Fla. Cash sat Franco on Thursday and Friday amid a series of incidents this year in which he's shown a lack of hustle, maturity and ability to be a good teammate.

Advertisement

"I think they're doing a good job in the way they've controlled the situation," Franco said through an interpreter. "I've been with this organization for a long time, and I think they controlled the situation well with the errors that I've made."

The Rays, who have the best record in the major leagues, went 1-1 in Franco's absence

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Thursday, Cash said Franco, 22, "is learning and dealing with the challenges of being a major league player and some of the frustrations that come with it."

Franco is batting .287 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 41 runs and 24 stolen bases in 72 games (70 starts). He's a career .284 hitter with 21 home runs and is the nephew of former big league players Erick Aybar and Willy Aybar.

--Field Level Media