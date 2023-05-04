Rays sweep Pirates behind Zach Elfin's 7-inning gem

Zach Eflin threw seven shutout innings to help the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-2 win and a three-game sweep of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon

Eflin (4-0) allowed three hits, struck out 10, including seven looking, and didn't walk a batter.

Advertisement

Taylor Walls, Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz provided all the run support with solo home runs for Tampa Bay, which has won six of seven and held the Pirates to four runs in the series

Vince Velasquez (4-3) pitched three innings for the Pirates before departing with soreness in his throwing elbow. He allowed one run and two hits, striking out two and walking one

The Pirates have lost a season-high four in a row

Walls homered down the right-field line on a 2-2 pitch with one out in the second to give the Rays a 1-0 lead

Advertisement

Jose Hernandez replaced Velasquez to start the fourth and surrendered a leadoff homer to Arozarena to stretch the lead to 2-0.

Diaz went deep with one out in the eighth to make it 3-0.

Eflin retired the first six batters before Ke'Bryan Hayes led off with a single in the third. The Rays escaped with an inning-ending double play

Advertisement

After giving up a one-out single to Bryan Reynolds in the fourth, Eflin retired the next 10 in a row before Carlos Santana doubled with two outs in the seventh.

Ryan Thompson replaced Elfin after he threw 80 pitches and retired the side in order in the eighth inning.

Advertisement

Jason Adam pitched the ninth and gave up a two-out two-run double to Carlos Santana to cut the lead to 3-2 before getting the final out with two runners aboard to earn his second save.

Velasquez was shooting for his fifth consecutive start after not allowing a run in three of his previous four outings, including an 18-inning scoreless streak heading into Thursday.

Advertisement

He surrendered a leadoff double to Diaz in the first inning and then walked Wander Franco, but got Arozarena to hit into a double play before Josh Lowe struck out to end the early threat.

The home run to Walls was the only base hit Velasquez allowed in the second and third innings.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media