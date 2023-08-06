Rays use early offense to outlast Tigers 10-6

Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe hit home runs as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays slugged past the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Sunday

That trio -- the top three batters in the Rays' order -- combined for seven hits, seven runs and five RBIs. Josh Lowe produced from lower in the order, driving in two runs

Tyler Glasnow, the American League Pitcher of the Month for July, was a late scratch for the Rays due to back spasms. Erasmo Ramirez started in his place and gave up one run over three innings. Left-hander Colin Poche (9-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win

Kerry Carpenter had three hits, including a two-run homer, and scored three times for the Tigers. Detroit starter Matt Manning (3-4) gave up eight runs (six earned) and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings

Tampa Bay scored three runs in the first. Diaz led off with a double and Franco followed with a single. One out later, an error by second baseman Andy Ibanez allowed Diaz to score. With the bases loaded and two down, Josh Lowe singled to knock in Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe

The Rays made it 5-0 in the second. Christian Bethancourt led off with a double and Diaz blasted a Manning slider over the wall in left-center field for his 16th of the season

The Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the inning on Eric Haase's RBI single

Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run over the center field wall in the fourth, his 15th, for a 6-1 Rays advantage

Detroit scored two runs in the bottom of the inning. Spencer Torkelson doubled and Carpenter reached on an infield hit. Ibanez singled to knock in Torkelson. Jake Rogers' sacrifice fly scored Carpenter

Tampa Bay scored two two-out runs in the sixth. A balk by reliever Andrew Vasquez allowed Diaz to score from third and Harold Ramirez drove in the other run with a single

Akil Baddoo scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning. Detroit closed the gap in the seventh on Carpenter's two-run homer, which followed Torkelson's two-out walk. The homer was the 12th of the season for Carpenter

The Rays got those runs back when Franco ripped a two-run homer in the eighth. It was his 15th of the season

