RB Cam Akers passes physical, trade to Vikings official

Running back Cam Akers passed his physical Thursday, making his trade to the Minnesota Vikings official.

The Los Angeles Rams moved Akers to the Vikings on Wednesday in exchange for a swap of 2026 draft picks. The Rams gave up a conditional seventh-round pick and will acquire a conditional Vikings' sixth-round selection.

Advertisement

To make room on the Vikings' active roster, wide receiver Jalen Nailor was placed on injured reserve with hamstring discomfort.

Akers lands on a Vikings team that is still coping with the offseason loss of Dalvin Cook. He is expected to be active for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, joining running backs Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin. Mattison has rushed for 62 yards in two starts.

Advertisement Advertisement

Akers, 24, requested a trade last season after being dissatisfied with his role with Los Angeles. He returned to the team after the Rams failed to find a suitable trade partner.

Akers started in Week 1 for the Rams, rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a win at Seattle. But he was a healthy inactive last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

He has 360 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns in 30 career games (15 starts) since being selected by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Florida State.

Nailor, 24, has played primarily on special teams in two games this season. He had nine receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown as a rookie with the Vikings last season.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media