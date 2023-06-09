The Minnesota Vikings officially released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday after an unsuccessful last-ditch effort to trade the four-time Pro Bowl selection

Coming off four straight 1,000-yard seasons, Cook is now free to sign with any other team after 4:01 p.m. ET on Friday.

Cook had $2 million guaranteed remaining on his contract with the Vikings, who will take a $5.1 million dead cap hit this season

A second-round pick in 2017, Cook rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns and added 221 receptions for 1,794 yards and five scores in 73 career games (72 starts) in Minnesota.

"I hold Dalvin in the highest regard and am grateful for his contributions on and off the field. Dalvin is a tough, dynamic player and a respected leader by his teammates, which was evident by his multiple seasons as a team captain," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said

"... We appreciate Dalvin's positivity, energy and leadership and will be pulling for him in the future."

Rumored landing spots for Cook during the past couple of months have included the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

Cook, who turns 28 in August, is recovering from offseason surgery to repair a shoulder injury that was originally sustained in 2019. His agency said in February that Cook is expected to be healthy for the start of the season.

The Vikings appear prepared to enter the 2023 season with Alexander Mattison as their lead back. The 2019 third-round pick rushed for 283 yards and five scores in 17 games last season. Ty Chandler and rookie DeWayne McBride are also on the depth chart

Cook leaves Minnesota ranked third on the franchise rushing list behind Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith.

"Dalvin has been an incredible leader for this organization for years, and I quickly noticed how respected he is among everyone in our building," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. "I'm fortunate to have been around such an enjoyable, talented and hardworking person like him over the last year.

"He's etched his name in Vikings history with his production on the field but also by consistently giving back to the Vikings Foundation. We are thankful for everything Dalvin brought to the Vikings and sincerely wish him all the best in his future.

Vikings owner and chairman Zygi Wilf also released a statement following Cook's release

"Over the past six years, Dalvin has meant so much to our organization. His love for playing football in front of the Vikings fan base was evident, and that connection branched into the community where he made an impact around the Twin Cities," Wilf said. "Dalvin helped us launch the Vikings Table food truck and was a constant advocate for the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. His leadership in the locker room and all-out effort on the field was undeniable and a key reason he was a multi-year team captain. We are extremely grateful for all Dalvin has done for the Vikings and look forward to welcoming him back as a Legend.

--Field Level Media=