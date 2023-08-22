RB Tarik Cohen healthy, eyeing NFL comeback

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen is healthy and eyeing a comeback, his agents told ESPN on Tuesday.

Cohen, 28, missed the 2021 season while recovering from a torn ACL and was sidelined in 2022 with a ruptured Achilles.

He registered 4,286 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns in 51 games (22 starts) for Chicago from 2017-20.

The Achilles injury occurred in May 2022 while Cohen was live-streaming a workout session on Instagram.

His agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, confirmed that Cohen is ready to audition for NFL teams.

A fourth-round pick in 2017, Cohen made the Pro Bowl and earned All-Pro honors as a return specialist in 2018.

Cohen racked up 1,101 rushing yards with five touchdowns along with 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 209 catches. He also threw two touchdown passes and returned a punt for a TD with the Bears.

—Field Level Media