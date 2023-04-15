Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Recovering Jaylen Brown helps Celtics pound Hawks in Game 1

Field Level Media
Apr 15, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots a layup against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
Image: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Two days after having five stitches removed from a finger on his shooting hand, Jaylen Brown recorded game highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 112-99 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Saturday

Brown, an Atlanta native, missed Boston's final two regular season games after cutting himself while picking up a piece of glass in his home.

Jayson Tatum added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the second-seeded Celtics, who received a 24-point performance from Derrick White

The seventh-seeded Hawks were 5 of 29 from 3-point range, and were outrebounded 58-45

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points and eight rebounds. Trae Young, Atlanta's leading scorer during the regular season, finished with 16 points

The Hawks trimmed a 30-point halftime deficit to 12 with 9:33 to play, but the Celtics responded with a 6-0 run to push their lead to 18. Atlanta, which trailed 94-75 after three quarters, missed 11 of its next 12 shots after slicing Boston's lead to 12 points

Atlanta used an 8-0 run to pull within 12 points with 3:16 to go, but never got any closer.

Game 2 will be played in Boston on Tuesday before the best-of-seven series shifts to Atlanta on Friday.

Boston led 29-19 after one quarter and extended its lead in the second. A Tatum 3-pointer capped a 20-3 run that put the Celtics up 52-27 with 6:10 remaining in the quarter, and Boston had its largest lead of the half after Tatum made a 3-pointer that gave the Celtics a 74-44 advantage with 2.2 seconds left in the second

Boston shot 60 percent from the field in the first half, when it made 9 of its 16 3-point attempts. Atlanta shot 33.3 percent from the floor and was 1-of-16 from behind the arc.

--Field Level Media