Red Bulls can't capitalize on first-half chances, draw Austin FC

The New York Red Bulls and Austin FC played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena. An Austin FC own goal got New York on the board in the 7th minute, while Sebastian Driussi equalized the score in the 44th minute.

New York (7-12-10, 31 points) is now winless in five straight following back-to-back draws. Austin (9-13-7, 34 points) is without a win in eight consecutive games across all competitions, with their last victory coming against Sporting KC on July 15.

Emiliano Rigoni's own goal put the Red Bulls on the board. John Tolkin put a cross into the area on a free kick, and Dante Vanzeir's strike directed off the Austin FC midfielder and past keeper Brad Stuver.

Rigoni redeemed himself with his corner in the final minute of the opening half. Jhojan Valencia headed the corner across to Driussi, and the Argentine put his header past Carlos Coronel for his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

New York had plenty of opportunity to take control of the game in the first 45.

The Red Bulls controlled the first-half possession and had seven shots in the opening 45 while holding Austin to just a single shot on goal.

Elias Manoel had the Red Bulls' first quality scoring chance in the 2nd minute but put his strike over the bar. Then, late in the first half, Tolkin had a pair of opportunities, putting a shot over the bar in the 37th minute and then putting his strike wide of the goal in the 41st minute.

Austin FC edged the Red Bulls 4-3 in the only other meeting between the two clubs in July 2022.

Up next, the Red Bulls visit D.C. United on Saturday, while Austin FC hosts the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

