Soccer

Red Bulls MF Lewis Morgan (hip) out for season

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 26, 2023; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) arrives before the game against Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena.
Aug 26, 2023; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) arrives before the game against Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing hip surgery.

Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 11:52AM
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 1:09PM

Morgan, who had the surgery Thursday, was held off the scoresheet in five matches (three starts) this season.

Advertisement

He recorded 14 goals and four assists in 32 matches (31 starts) in 2022. He was the first member of the Red Bulls to score more than 12 goals in a season since Bradley Wright-Phillips in 2008.

Morgan, 26, has totaled 21 goals and 16 assists in 94 career matches (91 starts) with Inter Miami CF (2020-21) and the Red Bulls.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media