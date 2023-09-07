Red Bulls sign 15-year-old F Julian Zakrzewski Hall

The New York Red Bulls signed 15-year-old forward Julian Zakrzewski Hall to a homegrown MLS contract.

The first-team deal announced on Thursday runs through 2026 and includes an option for 2027.

The Red Bulls Academy product is the second-youngest homegrown signing in Red Bulls history.

"We are very excited to add Julian to our roster for this season and also the long-term," said NYRB head of sport Jochen Schneider. "Julian has had a very good season, not just at the Academy level, but the MLS NEXT Pro level as well and he has demonstrated that he has the qualities to succeed in our system."

Hall most recently played for New York Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro, appearing in seven matches this season. He became the youngest goal scorer in that club's history (15 years, 73 days) when he tallied against New England Revolution II on June 4.

"We have seen very good things from Julian over the last calendar year," said Red Bulls head coach Troy Lesesne. "Julian is a very promising young striker that has a lot of potential and we are excited to help him to continue to grow."

A New York City native, Hall scored five goals and was named MVP of this year's U-15 MLS NEXT Cup. He also won the GA Cup Golden Boot in 2023 with four goals.

—Field Level Media