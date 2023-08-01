Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Red Sox acquire infielder Luis Urias from Brewers

By
Field Level Media
Jun 13, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Luis Urias (2) forces out Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Max Kepler (26) but cannot turn the double play in the eighth inning at Target Field.
Image: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox made a deal at Tuesday's trade deadline, but it wasn't the high-impact acquisition that Boston fans had hoped would transpire

The Red Sox traded for Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias in exchange for minor league right-handed starter Bradley Blalock. Boston then optioned Urias to Triple-A Worcester

In 20 big-league games this season, Urias was hitting only .145. He managed only a .233 mark in his 29 games for Triple-A Nashville

Urias, 26, has a career batting average of .235 in six seasons with the San Diego Padres (2018-19) and Brewers, with 46 homers and 167 RBIs through 413 games

His 2021 campaign was his most productive, with 23 homers, 75 RBIs and a .249 average (.345 on-base percentage) in 150 games

Blalock, 22, was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2019 draft by the Red Sox. He is 6-1 with a 2.19 ERA this season in 11 starts split between High-A Greenville and Class-A Salem

The Red Sox began Tuesday nine games out of the American League East lead but only 2 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot

