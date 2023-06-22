Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Red Sox acquire right-handed reliever Tayler Scott

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tayler Scott (61) delivers in the ninth inning of a baseball game between against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Jun 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tayler Scott (61) delivers in the ninth inning of a baseball game between against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Image: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox acquired right-handed reliever Tayler Scott from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday for cash considerations

Watch
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Should the Yankees send Anthony Volpe down to AAA?
Yesterday
Will Zion's alleged sex tape with Moriah Mills force the Pelicans to trade him? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Scott, 31, had been designated for assignment Saturday when the Dodgers added left-hander Bryan Hudson to the active roster. Over six appearances with Los Angeles, Scott had a 9.00 ERA with eight strikeouts.

Advertisement

In 27 major league appearances with four different clubs going back to 2019, Scott is 0-1 with a 10.75 ERA. He made two starts for the Seattle Mariners in 2019.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston transferred right-hander John Schreiber (back) to the 60-day injured list.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media