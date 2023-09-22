Red Sox edge White Sox to end 2-game skid

Masataka Yoshida's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled the Boston Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Yoshida's two-out single drove in Rafael Devers from third and broke a 2-2 tie. The Red Sox (76-78) trailed 2-1 entering the eighth, but tied the game when Adam Duvall's sacrifice fly scored Ceddanne Rafaela.

Advertisement

Trevor Story collected three of Boston's seven hits. Devers had two hits as Boston ended a two-game losing streak.

Mauricio Llovera (2-3) earned the win for pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Chris Martin picked up his third save by retiring the White Sox (58-96) in order in the ninth.

Advertisement Advertisement

Garrett Crochet, who surrendered Yoshida's RBI single, took the loss. Crochet (0-2) gave up a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning. He walked one and struck out one.

Chicago has lost three in a row and 10 of its last 13. The White Sox dropped to 28-51 on the road this season.

Advertisement

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Red Sox took a 1-0 lead on Rafaela's sacrifice fly, which scored Story.

The White Sox took the lead in the sixth. Luis Robert Jr. scored the tying run on Andrew Vaughn's infield single, and Chicago made it 2-1 when Eloy Jimenez scored on Trayce Thompson's double. Both runs came against reliever Garrett Whitlock.

Advertisement

Thompson had two hits.

Boston starting pitcher Chris Sale pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out seven. Sale has allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his last 12 starts.

Advertisement

Chicago's Touki Toussaint limited Boston to one run in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out two.

—Field Level Media