MLB

Red Sox edge White Sox to end 2-game skid

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 22, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Sep 22, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Image: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Masataka Yoshida's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled the Boston Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Watch
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Will LeBron's Team USA win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics? | Agree to Disagree
September 12, 2023

Yoshida's two-out single drove in Rafael Devers from third and broke a 2-2 tie. The Red Sox (76-78) trailed 2-1 entering the eighth, but tied the game when Adam Duvall's sacrifice fly scored Ceddanne Rafaela.

Advertisement

Trevor Story collected three of Boston's seven hits. Devers had two hits as Boston ended a two-game losing streak.

Mauricio Llovera (2-3) earned the win for pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Chris Martin picked up his third save by retiring the White Sox (58-96) in order in the ninth.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Garrett Crochet, who surrendered Yoshida's RBI single, took the loss. Crochet (0-2) gave up a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning. He walked one and struck out one.

Chicago has lost three in a row and 10 of its last 13. The White Sox dropped to 28-51 on the road this season.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Red Sox took a 1-0 lead on Rafaela's sacrifice fly, which scored Story.

The White Sox took the lead in the sixth. Luis Robert Jr. scored the tying run on Andrew Vaughn's infield single, and Chicago made it 2-1 when Eloy Jimenez scored on Trayce Thompson's double. Both runs came against reliever Garrett Whitlock.

Advertisement

Thompson had two hits.

Boston starting pitcher Chris Sale pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out seven. Sale has allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his last 12 starts.

Advertisement

Chicago's Touki Toussaint limited Boston to one run in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out two.

—Field Level Media