Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale left his start against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night after 3 2/3 innings due to left shoulder soreness

Sale allowed one run on five hits while walking one and striking out six before Red Sox personnel pulled him from the game in the fourth inning

Advertisement

Since making at least 25 starts in each of his first three seasons with Boston, Sale's career has been riddled with injuries. He entered Thursday with just 21 starts since the beginning of the 2021 season and missed the entirety of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Last season was also a disaster, as Sale began 2022 on the 60-day injured list due to a rib stress fracture. He returned in July, only to fully get through one start. In his second outing, Sale took a comebacker on the mound and fractured the pinkie finger on his pitching hand.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Red Sox then announced in August that Sale had surgery on his right wrist after a biking accident

In 11 starts this season, including Thursday's, Sale is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA across 59 innings. He put together a strong May, going 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA in four starts.

Advertisement

Sale, 34, is in his 13th major league season. He is 119-77 with a 3.08 ERA in 334 games (254 starts) with the Chicago White Sox (2010-16) and Red Sox (2017-23)

--Field Level Media