The Boston Red Sox placed oft-injured left-handed pitcher Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder inflammation on Friday

Sale left his start Thursday night against the Cincinnati Reds after 3 2/3 innings due to soreness in his pitching shoulder. He had allowed one run on five hits while walking one and striking out six.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sale had an MRI Friday morning and the results were not back yet

Since making at least 25 starts in each of his first three seasons with Boston, Sale's career has been riddled with injuries. Thursday marked just his 22nd start since the beginning of the 2021 season, after he missed the entirety of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Last season was also a disaster, as Sale began 2022 on the 60-day injured list due to a rib stress fracture. He returned in July, only to fully get through one start. In his second outing, Sale took a comebacker on the mound and fractured the pinkie finger on his pitching hand.

The Red Sox then announced in August that Sale had surgery on his right wrist after a biking accident

"It sucks," Sale told reporters in Boston Friday. "I was actually kind of getting used to sitting in front of you guys talking about good stuff. It's been a rocky road. I felt like I was over the hump. I really did. I felt like I was back to being myself. And for something like this to happen, it's obviously deflating."

Sale is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts this season. He's thrown 71 strikeouts to just 15 walks in 59 innings.

In a corresponding move, Boston reinstated right-handed starter Corey Kluber from the paternity list.

--Field Level Media