The Boston Red Sox transferred left-hander Chris Sale to the 60-day injured list on Friday, further delaying the seven-time All-Star's return from his latest setback

Boston also activated outfielder Adam Duvall from the 60-day IL and optioned second baseman Enmanuel Valdez to Triple-A Worcester.

Sale, 34, was placed on the 15-day IL on June 2 with inflammation in his left shoulder. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts this season, striking out 71 and walking 15 in 59 innings.

Since making at least 25 starts in each of his first three seasons with Boston from 2017-19, Sale's career has been riddled with injuries. He missed all of 2020 after Tommy John surgery and made a total of 11 starts from 2021-22 due to rib and finger fractures.

Sale is 119-77 with a 3.08 ERA in 334 career games (254 starts) with the Chicago White Sox (2010-16) and Red Sox

Duvall, 34, opened the season as Boston's starting center fielder and was off to a hot start before landing on the 10-day IL with a fractured left wrist on April 10. He batted .455 with four homers and 14 RBIs in eight games before sustaining the injury while attempting a diving catch. He was shifted to the 60-day IL on May 6.

Valdez, 24, made his MLB debut on April 19 and is batting .234 with four homers, 11 RBIs and four stolen bases in 33 games.

The Red Sox also selected left-handed pitcher Joe Jacques to the major league roster and DFA'd left-hander Matt Dermody, who made his Boston debut and his first career start Thursday in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians

--Field Level Media