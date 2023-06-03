Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder on Saturday signed a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season
The Red Sox did not divulge financial terms on the deal, which also includes a club option for 2025
Refsnyder, 32, is batting .284 with one homer and 17 RBIs in 33 games this season, his second with Boston.
He is a career .247 hitter with 13 homers and 73 RBIs in 322 games with the New York Yankees (2015-17), Toronto Blue Jays (2017), Tampa Bay Rays (2018), Texas Rangers (2020), Minnesota Twins (2021) and Red Sox
