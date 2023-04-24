Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Red Sox option RHP Brayan Bello to Triple-A

By
Field Level Media
Apr 23, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field.
Image: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

After experiencing forearm tightness in the spring and getting off to a slow start in the regular season, the Boston Red Sox optioned right-hander Brayan Bello to Triple-A Worcester

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled left-hander Brennan Bernardino

Bello, 23, was late to join the Red Sox's rotation after he was shut down in the spring and when he did join the club, he had a 9.82 ERA in two starts. The most recent of those came Sunday when he gave up three runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings to the Milwaukee Brewers

In 15 appearances (13 starts) with the Red Sox over the past two seasons, Bello is 2-9 with a 5.29 ERA in 64 2/3 innings

Red Sox starters have struggled this season with a 6.61 ERA, second worst in baseball heading into play Monday, behind only the Oakland Athletics (8.88)

Bernardino, 31, is set to make his Red Sox debut after he was selected off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on April 16. He made his major league debut at age 30 for Seattle last season and gave up one earned run over two outings

--Field Level Media