Red Sox pile it on early, blast A's at home

Jarren Duran went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 10-3 win over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon

The Red Sox scored in each of the first six innings and logged 15 hits, their seventh straight game reaching double digits

Triston Casas hit two doubles and scored twice, Christian Arroyo went 3-for-4 and Alex Verdugo added a homer.

James Paxton (5-1) allowed six hits across six innings of two-run ball. The only runs he allowed were on solo home runs by Manny Pina and Brent Rooker.

Brandon Walter pitched the final three innings, earning his first save of the year.

Aledmys Diaz, JJ Bleday and Cody Thomas all had two hits for Oakland.

Two hot hitters teamed up to lift Boston within the first three batters as Duran lined a leadoff single to center and stole second, moved into scoring position on a Yoshida grounder and scored on Justin Turner's high base knock off the Green Monster.

Turner is on an eight-game hit streak and has driven in runs in eight straight.

After Sam Moll relieved A's starter Austin Pruitt (1-6) with two outs in the second, Duran crushed a two-run homer into the Monster Seats before stranding the bases loaded to end the threat.

Paxton allowed just one hit before Pina led off the third with his own solo shot. Boston got the run back in the bottom of the frame as Casas popped a double between two fielders and scored when Connor Wong hit a sacrifice fly two batters later.

In the fourth, Rafael Devers lined a two-out RBI double to left to score Masataka Yoshida with the seventh Red Sox run

Rooker worked an 11-pitch at-bat and hit a solo homer to give Oakland a run back in the sixth. The Boston onslaught continued as Casas and Arroyo hit back-to-back doubles, marking the sixth straight frame in which it scored.

Pruitt, charged with four hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings, started in place of Paul Blackburn (illness).

--Field Level Media