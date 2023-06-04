The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Joely Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list amid a series of bullpen moves on Sunday

Rodriguez, 31, is dealing with left shoulder inflammation and his designation is retroactive to Thursday.

Rodriguez has no decisions and an 18.00 ERA in five relief appearances in his first season with the Red Sox

Boston also optioned left-hander Ryan Sherriff to Worcester and recalled right-hander Kaleb Ort and lefty Brennan Bernardino from the Triple-A club.

Sherriff, 33, pitched in both games of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has no decisions and a 2.70 ERA in five relief appearances.

Ort, 31, is 1-0 with a 7.30 ERA in 12 relief appearances (12 1/3 innings) with Boston this season.

Bernardino, 31, is 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 games (15 1/3 innings) for the Red Sox in 2023

--Field Level Media