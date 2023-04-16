Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!
MLB

Red Sox place RHP Chris Martin (shoulder) on 15-day IL

By
Field Level Media
Mar 12, 2023; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Chris Martin (55) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during spring training at JetBlue Park at Fenway South.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed reliever Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list Sunday with inflammation in his pitching shoulder

The designation is retroactive to Thursday for the 36-year-old Martin, who is 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA through seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.

Martin is 9-17 with a 3.80 ERA and nine saves in 276 career games (zero starts) with seven teams since 2014. This is his first season with Boston.

In corresponding moves, the Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester and transferred right-hander Wyatt Mills (elbow) to the 60-day injured list

Faria, 29, is 1-0 with a 10.80 ERA in three relief appearances this season for Worcester. In previous major-league stints with Tampa Bay, Milwaukee, and Arizona from 2017 to 2021, he went 9-9 with a 4.70 ERA.

Mills, 28, opened the season on the 15-day IL due to a flexor issue in his pitching arm.

--Field Level Media