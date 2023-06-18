The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Tanner Houck on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a facial fracture

The move is retroactive to Saturday for Houck, who was struck just under his right eye by a line drive from Kyle Higashioka of the New York Yankees on Friday night

The Red Sox said Saturday that Houck received stitches at Fenway Park and was taken to Mass General Hospital for evaluation. Houck was resting at home Saturday in stable condition and is slated for follow-up appointments next week to determine further treatment

Houck, 26, is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA through 13 starts this season.

He has a 12-15 record with nine saves and a 3.66 ERA in 66 career games (33 starts) with the Red Sox

The Red Sox also recalled right-hander Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester and appointed left-hander Chris Murphy as the club's 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees

Ort, 31, is 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in 14 relief appearances with Boston this season.

Murphy, 25, made his lone appearance with the Red Sox on June 7. He scattered two hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cleveland Guardians

The Yankees appointed right-hander Greg Weissert as their 27th man for the doubleheader

Weissert, 28, has a 5.06 ERA in five relief appearances this season with the Yankees

--Field Level Media