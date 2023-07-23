Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Red Sox pound Mets pitching to take series

By
Field Level Media
Jul 23, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Adam Duvall (18) hits a double to left field to drive in a run against the New York Mets in the third inning at Fenway Park.
Image: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers homered and Adam Duvall collected two hits, two RBIs and scored a run to help the Boston Red Sox defeat the visiting New York Mets 6-1 on Sunday night in the final game of a three-game series

Devers capped the scoring by hitting a solo home run -- his 24th homer of the season -- in the seventh inning.

Connor Wong had three hits for Boston, which had 15 hits in the game. Devers, Triston Casas, Jarren Duran and Enrique Hernandez also had two-hit games for Boston. Masataka Yoshida (0 for 5) was the only player in Boston's batting order who didn't collect at least one hit.

Brandon Nimmo collected two of New York's six hits.

Chris Murphy (1-0) allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win. The left-hander, one of seven pitchers Boston used in the game, gave up three hits, struck out three and walked two.

New York's Carlos Carrasco (3-4) allowed five runs on 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings (58 pitches). He failed to complete five innings for the fifth time in his last seven starts.

The teams split the first two games in the series. New York won the opener 5-4, but Boston won the second matchup 8-6.

Duvall's single in the first inning scored Justin Turner to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox collected seven consecutive hits in the third, when they scored four runs to extend their lead to 5-0. The inning included an RBI double by Duvall that scored Turner, an RBI single by Casas that scored Duvall, and an RBI single by Yu Chang that scored Casas. Wong added the fourth run when he scored on Drew Smith's wild pitch

The Mets scored in the sixth on a Francisco Lindor single that drove in Danny Mendick, who reached on a walk

--Field Level Media