Red Sox put Garrett Whitlock on IL, James Paxton on paternity list

The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Garrett Whitlock to the 15-day injured list and left-hander James Paxton on the paternity leave list on Tuesday

The Red Sox recalled left-hander Brandon Walter and right-hander Tayler Scott from Triple-A Worcester prior to Tuesday's series opener against the visiting Texas Rangers

Advertisement

The move involving Whitlock is retroactive to Monday. He is dealing with right elbow inflammation after pitching just one inning in Sunday's win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Whitlock, 27, owns a 4-3 record with a 5.23 ERA in 10 starts this season. He is 16-9 with a 3.36 ERA in 87 career games (19 starts) with Boston.

Advertisement Advertisement

Paxton, 34, is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in nine starts this season. The American League Pitcher of the Month for June, Paxton is 61-34 with a 3.53 ERA in 146 career starts with the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Red Sox

Walter, 26, registered a 4.05 ERA in his one career appearance with Boston this season. He allowed three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings of a no-decision against the Minnesota Twins on June 22.

Advertisement

Scott, 31, was acquired by the Red Sox from the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 22

In 27 major league appearances with four different clubs going back to 2019, Scott is 0-1 with a 10.75 ERA. He made two starts for the Seattle Mariners in 2019.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media