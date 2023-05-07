Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Red Sox put IF Christian Arroyo on IL, recall Bobby Dalbec

By
Field Level Media
Apr 8, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo (39) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Image: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox placed Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Sunday and recalled fellow infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester

Arroyo, 27, is batting .257 with one homer, 11 RBIs and 12 runs in 27 games this season.

He is a .255 career hitter with 22 homers and 107 RBIs in 256 games with the San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland and Red Sox

Dalbec, 27, is 2-for-9 in four games with Boston this season.

He is a .232 career hitter with 45 homers and 133 RBIs in 277 games with the Red Sox

--Field Level Media