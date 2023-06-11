Enrique Hernandez hit the tiebreaking RBI single with one out in the 10th inning as Boston rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Yankees in the Bronx on Sunday night

After Kenley Jansen retired the Yankees in order in the ninth, Hernandez scorched a single through the drawn-in infield to left field off Ron Marinaccio (2-3) to score automatic runner Adam Duvall, who ran for Justin Turner and took third on a grounder by Triston Casas ahead of the tiebreaking hit

Advertisement

Hernandez also factored in Boston tying the game in the eighth when he opened the inning with a single that went by LeMahieu at third into left field. Hernandez took second when second baseman Gleyber Torres did not come off the bag fielding the throw from left fielder Billy McKinney, allowing the ball to go by.

After Reese McGuire walked, the runners were sacrificed by Pablo Reyes. The Yankees kept their infield back and Jarren Duran hit a slow grounder to second base as Hernandez easily scored

Advertisement Advertisement

Chris Martin stranded automatic runner DJ LeMahieu at third by striking out rookie Anthony Volpe to secure his first save with Boston.

Turner homered in the second inning for the Red Sox, who won for only the third time in their last nine games

Advertisement

Jose Trevino hit a fluky two-run single in the second, but the Yankees fell to 3-4 since losing Aaron Judge to a bruised right big toe. The Yankees were held to three hits and went hitless after the fourth

Boston starter Brayan Bello allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings. Bello struck out three and walked two before Nick Pivetta, Jansen (2-3) and Martin combined on three hitless innings.

Advertisement

New York's Clarke Schmidt allowed one run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Schmidt struck out four, walked none and retired the final eight hitters he faced.

After Turner reached the right field seats with his eighth homer, the Yankees had second and third following a double by McKinney. Trevino scorched a ground ball that caromed off the second base bag by Hernandez into center field for a 2-1 lead that lasted until the eighth

Advertisement

--Field Level Media