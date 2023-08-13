Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez (hip) could be done for '23

Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn't sound optimistic Sunday that left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez will return to the Boston bullpen for the stretch drive

In fact, Cora said there's "a good chance" that a hip injury could sideline Rodriguez for the rest of the season. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 31, retroactive to July 29

Advertisement

"He had a setback, actually with his hip, so we're going to stay away from him for a while," Cora told reporters Sunday morning before Boston's game against the Detroit Tigers. "It's tough, because he was throwing the ball well. It's kind of like the upper hip, and we've got to stay away from him for a while.

The Red Sox signed Rodriguez, 31, to a one-year $2 million contract that includes a $4.25 million club option for 2024. He started the season on the injured list with a strained right oblique, the returned with left shoulder inflammation

Advertisement Advertisement

"We've just to make sure we get him right and see where it takes us," Cora said

Rodriguez has a 6.55 ERA in 11 games with the Red Sox, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 11 innings. He has struck out 14 and walked six

Advertisement

He joined the Red Sox after stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and both the New York Mets and Yankees. He has a career record of 5-9 and a 4.70 ERA in 168 games with one save

--Field Level Medi