Red Sox seek 4th straight win as they take on Tigers

The Boston Red Sox can extend their winning streak to four games Saturday when they face the visiting Detroit Tigers in the middle game of a three-game series

The Red Sox won Friday night's matchup 5-2. Triston Casas hit a three-run home run and Chris Sale pitched in a major league game for the first time since June 1. Sale allowed two runs on one hit and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings

"We're getting healthier ... we won," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "That winning feeling is always good

"(Sale) is in a great place. ... He wanted to contribute as soon as possible, and he did right away. He'll be ready for Washington (on Thursday).

Casas has 10 home runs since the All-Star Break, which is the most by any American League player. He's hit 19 home runs this season

Detroit was held to two hits in the loss, one of which was a solo home run by Kerry Carpenter

"He's obviously a big part of the middle part of our lineup," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "His at-bats are getting more consistent. He's hanging in there against some different style pitchers, some lefties, where he's put up some tough at-bats. He's still a young hitter learning, and we're trying to give him more and more challenges and he's answering.

Saturday's pitching matchup features Detroit right-hander Matt Manning (3-4, 5.06 ERA) and Boston righty Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.64)

Manning was roughed up in his last start, Sunday's 10-6 loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed eight runs (six earned) in 5 2/3 innings

"I didn't feel like I had my best stuff overall and I think some of these lineups are making adjustments to me," Manning said after the loss. "I have to look at it and make some adjustments back.

Manning allowed a run in six innings during his only career appearance against the Red Sox

Bello gave up one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings against Kansas City on Monday. He struck out two, walked two and didn't factor in the decision

Bello will be making his first career start against the Tigers

Detroit's Beau Brieske, who came off the 60-day injured list (elbow) July 8, was used exclusively as a starter last season. But he has recorded two of Detroit's last three saves. Brieske, 25, earned his first career save in last Saturday's 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay, and then tossed two scoreless innings in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Minnesota to pick up his second save

"It's a unique experience being able to come in in a bunch of different roles, a bunch of different types of innings -- runners on, without runners on, multiple innings, just to get an out," Brieske said. "I think every different situation is going to give me the ability to become a better pitcher overall, and be able to adapt, adjust. I think it will be beneficial for me long term, so I definitely like the challenge of being able to come in at whatever time and be ready for it.

Before Friday's game Detroit relief pitcher Chasen Shreve was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the roster for reliever Will Vest, who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list

--Field Level Medi