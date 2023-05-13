Infielder Pablo Reyes, who was acquired in a trade by the Boston Red Sox on Friday from the Oakland Athletics, had his contract selected Saturday and was added to the active roster

In a corresponding move, infielder Bobby Dalbec was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Reyes, 29, was added with infielders Yu Chang and Christian Arroyo both on the injured list. He was first assigned to Worcester in a paperwork transaction but is now on the major league roster.

Reyes hit .257 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 21 games at Triple-A Las Vegas before the trade. In parts of four major league seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers, Reyes batted .238 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 148 games.

In 2020, as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Reyes served an 80-game suspension after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Dalbec, 27, is batting .182 in eight games with the Red Sox this season but is a corner infielder, while the Red Sox are in need of middle-infield coverage. In parts of four seasons with the Red Sox, Dalbec is a .232 hitter with 45 home runs and 133 RBIs in 281 games

--Field Level Media